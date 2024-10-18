The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Boeing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

