The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $339.10 and last traded at $339.60. 411,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,469,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.