The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,110,302. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $301.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.