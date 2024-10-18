The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HD opened at $415.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.77 and its 200-day moving average is $358.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

