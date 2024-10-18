The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 451,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,107,000 after buying an additional 78,953 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $417.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

