The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,548,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total transaction of $215,884.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,281,665.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,223,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

