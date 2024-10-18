The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $225.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $188.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $229,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241,065. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $229,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241,065. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,223,131. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

