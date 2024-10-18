The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

