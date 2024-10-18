The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $172.24 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.