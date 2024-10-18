The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 675,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

