The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $20.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 9.0 %

TRV opened at $264.86 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $265.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.