The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.68 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

