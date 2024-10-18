Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $411.04 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00040587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,716,471,819 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

