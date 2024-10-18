Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.45.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
TRI stock opened at $168.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.46%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
