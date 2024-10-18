Threshold Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $234.39 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,376.82 or 0.99950734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013400 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00063465 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.023735 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,628,037.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.