Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 2,667,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 25,027,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 253.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 36.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,054 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 54.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

