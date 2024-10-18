Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Toast stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,178,202.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at $799,488. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 840,562 shares of company stock worth $21,982,459. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

