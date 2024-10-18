Traders Buy High Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 37,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average volume of 22,568 call options.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 351,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,115,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 886,523 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

