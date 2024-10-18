Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

KIRK stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.38. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

