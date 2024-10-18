Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,503.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. CWM LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $460.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.01 and a 200-day moving average of $492.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

