Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,003,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 906,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $227.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.69.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

