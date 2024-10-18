Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 55,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 22,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

About Trilogy Metals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 30.42 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

