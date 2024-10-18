Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 55,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 22,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TMQ
Trilogy Metals Price Performance
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trilogy Metals
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.