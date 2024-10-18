Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TFIN traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Triumph Financial

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.