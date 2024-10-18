Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.
Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ TFIN traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial
In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.
