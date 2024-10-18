Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

TFIN traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.15. 44,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 122.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 759.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.