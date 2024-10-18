TRON (TRX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.39 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and approximately $270.15 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,526,195,586 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

