TRON (TRX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.39 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and approximately $270.15 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,526,195,586 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.