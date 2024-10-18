Truist Financial Increases Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $25.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

KMI opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Insiders own 12.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

