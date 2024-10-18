Truist Financial Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $180.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $161.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

