Truist Financial Lowers MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $95.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $102.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $1,096,139.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,232.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 25.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,366,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,732,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 92.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 515,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,375,000 after acquiring an additional 248,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 21.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 387,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

