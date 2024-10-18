Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 23,790,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 9,053,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,417.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

