Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 23,790,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 9,053,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.