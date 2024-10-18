Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,532 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $241.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

