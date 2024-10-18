Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,362 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $290.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.30 and its 200-day moving average is $272.86. The stock has a market cap of $531.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

