Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 25.8% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,130.18.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,370.77 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,394.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,962.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3,815.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.