Trust Point Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,797,080. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.04. 226,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,452.31 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $191.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

