Trust Point Inc. Buys 4,205 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 741,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,786 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,710,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 145,479 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,854. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

