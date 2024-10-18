Trust Point Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 348,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.99. 868,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,275. The firm has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

