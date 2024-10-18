Trust Point Inc. Has $61.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $61,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $4,717,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $7,925,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.06. 35,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,874. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $268.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.