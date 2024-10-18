Trust Point Inc. Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.93. 403,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.84 and a 200 day moving average of $450.50. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

