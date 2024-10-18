Trust Point Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,908. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.