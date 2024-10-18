Trust Point Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enpro during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enpro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,065,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter worth $689,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,129.79 and a beta of 1.40. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.08 and a 12 month high of $176.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,636.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.