TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 681,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,238 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,185.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 1,104,478 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after buying an additional 610,231 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,772,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322,113 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

