TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Get Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.