TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,920,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 103,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,491,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,204,000 after buying an additional 175,127 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

