TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

