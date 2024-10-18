TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $72.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

