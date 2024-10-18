TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,892,000 after acquiring an additional 503,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,445,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,162,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after buying an additional 285,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after buying an additional 851,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,546,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

