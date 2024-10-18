TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

