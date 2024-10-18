Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HD opened at $415.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

