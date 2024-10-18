Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Objectivity Squared LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average is $179.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

