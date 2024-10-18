Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $243,950.85 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $243,950.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,670,986.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, October 17th, Todd Harris sold 15,394 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $397,934.90.

On Monday, September 30th, Todd Harris sold 500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $14,406.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $25.98 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

View Our Latest Report on TYRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.