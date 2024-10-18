Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 12301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,385,481.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,319 shares of company stock worth $1,050,330. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

